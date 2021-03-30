Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation established

Turkmenistan has established a charitable foundation for assisting the children in need of guardianship. The decision was announced on Monday, 29 March 2021, during an online cabinet meeting conducted by President Berdimuhamedov.

The president said that in addition to whatever else was being done for the orphans and children in need, there was the need to create a fund where the Turkmen citizens and the foreigners could donate for the noble cause.

On the suggestion of several deputy prime ministers and the chairman of the parliament the fund was named Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation.

It will primarily look after the healthcare and educational needs of such children but the fund may also provide support in other areas for the children in need of guardianship.

The bank account of the foundation has been opened in the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Account numbers of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation in national currency – 23205934110100100000000, in US dollars – 23205840110100200000000, in euros – 23205978110100300000000.

The accounts are serviced by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan (390101101).

The foundation will act as a legal entity with its offices at the building of the International Congress Center of Turkmenistan at the Chandybil Avenue.

The full name of the foundation is ‘ Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assisting Children in Need of Guardianship.’

President Berdimuhamedov said that he will be the first to make a donation to the foundation from his own income. /// nCa, 30 March 2021