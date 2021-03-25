The Embassy of Kazakhstan widely celebrated the Nauryz holiday in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, March 22, 2021 – On March 22, the day of the spring equinox, a number of festive events were held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the traditional holiday Nauryz Meiramy.

The celebration was attended by representatives of the Kazakh diaspora from Ashgabat and various velayats of Turkmenistan, the staff of the Embassy and members of their families.

In his congratulatory speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerkebulan Sapiyev noted that traditionally this bright holiday marks the renewal of nature and the beginning of a new life. On this day people wished each other all the well and the warmest wishes. Noting the unity and solidarity of the people of Kazakhstan, as well as the Kazakh diaspora abroad, Y.Sapiyev wished everyone well-being and prosperity.

As part of the celebration, national kyui’s and kazakh songs were performed to the accompaniment of dombyra, guests had the opportunity to go horseback riding, as well as play the Kazakh national games “asyk atu” and “arkan tartys”.

/// nCa, 25 March 2021 (in cooperation with Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ashgabat)

Some pictures from the event: