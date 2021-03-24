The Diplomatic Corps celebrated the Nauryz holiday in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, March 19, 2021 – The spring holiday Nauryz was celebrated at the site of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia.

The event was attended by the heads of the diplomatic corps accredited in Ashgabat, as well as employees of the Center.

The organizers represented by the Embassies of Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkey presented the guests festive crafts and traditional souvenirs, dishes of national cuisine, the musicians accompanied the exhibition with national musical motives of Turkmenistan and the host countries.

/// nCa, 24 March 2021 (in cooperation with Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ashgabat)

Some pictures from the event: