A look at China through golden sayings

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China in Turkmenistan

As China enters a new stage of development, reform also faces new challenges. We will take more action and with greater determination to remove deep-rooted structural and institutional barriers to advance the modernization of government systems and capacities.

Becoming more mature and more refined is a dynamic process. The process of modernization of management potential is just as dynamic; this cannot be achieved in one step and cannot be carried out once and for all. The goals that we put forward in relation to the building of the state system and the system of state administration must keep pace with the times and along with the development of practice. We should not idealize them and strive for quick success, nor should we be blindly complacent and stop in our development.

Constant representation of the fundamental interests of the widest masses of the people, ensuring the position of the people as the master of the country, the embodiment of their common will and the protection of their legitimate rights and interests, are an essential attribute of the state system and the system of government in China, as well as the essence of their effective functioning and viability.

In order to advance the modernization of the system and the capacity of public administration, we must fully understand and realize the overall goal of comprehensively deepening reforms. This is one whole of two components, that is, the improvement and development of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, the promotion of the modernization of the system and the potential of public administration. Our course is the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The 4th Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party systematically summed up the achievements of the development and significant advantages of the state system and the system of state administration in China, in order to help strengthen the confidence of the entire party and the multinational people in their own system and to a greater extent demonstrate multilateral significant the advantages of the state system and the system of government in China. The long-term preservation and constant strengthening of these advantages is the direction of our efforts to preserve and improve the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, as well as to promote the modernization of the public administration system and management methods in the new era.

In practical work, we must assign an important place to the commitment and improvement of the indigenous, basic and other important institutions that serve as a pillar of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, focus on strengthening the foundations, promoting advantages, filling deficiencies, strengthening weak links in order to form a complete, scientifically a sound, normative and well-functioning institutional system.

We must not only maintain and strengthen China’s political system and public administration, which have been tested in long-term practice, but also improve and develop them, and continue to better transform our institutional strengths into effective public administration.

We never push away any other people’s experience of public administration, which is useful for the development and progress of China. Moreover, firmly defending the position of preserving our own experience and adopting someone else’s experience in our favor, we take the best and discard the husk.

In order to improve and develop the state system and the system of public administration in China, we need to persistently proceed from the realities and situation in the country, taking into account not only the long-term historical heritage, but also the accumulated experience of the path traveled and the principles formed by the party and the people during the construction of the state structure and system of government. We cannot blindly copy the models of the structure of other countries.