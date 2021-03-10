President of Turkmenistan awarded the honored athlete of the country

On March 10, 2021, an awarding ceremony of the merited athletes of the country with the participation of the President of Turkmenistan, President of the National Olympic Committee of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was held in the Sports Complex of the Martial Arts of the Olympic town.

The ceremony was attended by the members of the Government, as well as coaches and leading athletes of the country.

In the course of the ceremony the President of Turkmenistan, President of the National Olympic Committee of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov presented a solemn speech.

Then, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov awarded the gold medal to Yulduz Djumabayeva, who became the winner of the World Weightlifting Championship held in November 2018 in Ashkhabad.

As is known, International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on its official website had renewed the protocols of the World Weightlifting Championship of 2018, having recognized Yulduz Djumabayeva the winner of that tournament in the weight category up to 45 kilograms.

So, following the revision of the results, the Turkmen athlete, who has updated world records among juniors in double-event (179 kgs), was awarded a gold medal in the “clean and jerk” discipline (104 kgs), and silver medal in the “snatch” discipline (75 kgs).

After that, Interim President of International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) doctor Michael Irani and Secretary General of International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Vice-President of the Asian Weightlifting Federation Mohammed Jalood made their presentations via videoconferencing.

High-ranking representatives of the IWF noted that the awarding of the merited athlete Yulduz Djumabayeva in Turkmen capital testifies to the fact that traditional sports are reborn in the country, which provide Turkmen sport with a worthy place in the world. This is recognition of dedication to work of Turkmen athletes who gained significant results.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 10 March 2021