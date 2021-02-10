EBRD offers online training on Digital Marketing and Sales

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announces the online training “Digital Marketing and Sales”, which will take place on 01-04 March 2021 and 24-27 March 2021.

It is no longer a secret to anyone that business development in the modern world is unthinkable without information technology. Any business needs a steady growth in sales. And if you want your product / service to be successful and in demand, promoting your business on the Internet is not a whim, but a necessity.

Social networks are developing by leaps and bounds. Any, even the smallest, company is simply obliged to have its own page. Social media marketing even got its own name – SMM. All brands, even global market leaders, are present on social media. This is an opportunity to get closer to the consumer and establish a dialogue with them.

This online seminar will help you understand how to effectively launch and grow online sales of goods and services and use online tools to promote your own online business.

The course materials were developed by APPLICATIO Training & Management (Germany) in cooperation with CEFE (Serbia). The training will be conducted by two experienced trainers who have over 14 years of experience in e-commerce projects.

Participation in the training is free and funded by the European Union.

Please send applications for participation to orazovaz@ebrd.com no later than February 19, 2021. /// EBRD Turkmenistan