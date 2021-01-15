Commissioning of the gas-compressor station in the “Malay” gas field – the expansion of the export capacities of Turkmenistan’s gas industry continues

On the 15th of January 2021, the commissioning ceremony of the new gas-compressor station in the “Malay” gas field of the Lebap region of Turkmenistan was held in participation of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The event was attended by the Chairwoman of Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, members of the Government, heads and representatives of a number of ministries and departments of the country, as well as the representatives of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in Turkmenistan.

A conference was organized in honor of the commissioning of the given facility during which the President of Turkmenistan gave a speech. He underlined that the energy policy of Turkmenistan that has vast reserves of hydrocarbon resources is aimed at the overall development of oil and gas complex and its effective integration into the world energy system.

The Director General of “CNPC International Turkmenistan” Li Shuliang also made an address at the conference. He noted that the putting into operation of the gas-compressor station will expand the opportunities of exporting the natural gas of Turkmenistan to the international markets.

The commissioning of the given gas-compressor station with the annual capacity of 30 billion cubic meters will widen the export supplies of the Turkmen natural gas. Currently, the People’s Republic of China is the largest importer of the Turkmen natural gas. Billions of cubic meters of the energy raw material go into to the international gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 15 January 2021