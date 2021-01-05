Important milestone in TAPI corridor achieved

Fiber optic link between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, other facilities ready for commissioning

Two separate segments of fiber optic link, connecting Turkmenistan with Afghanistan, are ready for commissioning.

During a government meeting conducted by President Berdimuhamedov through the video link on Monday, 4 January 2021, it was reported that the work has been completed on the Imamnazar-Akina and Serhetabat-Torgundi segments of the fiber optic network. These are two border points between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

These two segments, inside the territory of Afghanistan, will be connected along the Herat-Akina route. This will constitute a ring and help complete an important component of the TAPI corridor – fiber optic link between Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and ultimately India,

In addition to these two segments, the necessary communication equipment has been installed at the Mary-Serhetabat line.

This network will potentially reduce the data transfer time by more than 30 milliseconds, and may generate about USD 200 million of annual revenues for Afghanistan.

In addition to the fiber optic network, the construction of the Akina-Andkhoi railway line is also in full swing. This segment will bring the Imamnazar-Akina rail connection between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan deeper into the territory of Afghanistan and closer to the area where the planned Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan railway line will pass. Turkmenistan is using its own funds and resources for the construction of the Akina-Andkhoi rail segment.

Quite a lot of work has been completed on the Akina-Andkhoi rail segment. Of the 33 culverts on this route, 26 have been completed already.

The electricity transmission lines from the Kerki powerhouse to the Imamnazar border point have been completed. This will enable substantial increase in the power supply volumes from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

DPM Meredov (foreign affairs) will soon visit Afghanistan to discuss the commissioning arrangements of these facilities.

The meeting on Monday was the first government meeting of 2021.

President Berdimuhamedov routinely conducts two government meeting every week – On Monday he listens to the reports from the regional governors and the mayor of Ashgabat on the ongoing construction and agricultural work. Other issues are also included in the agenda.

On Friday he chairs the meeting of the cabinet of ministers, which sometimes takes place in the expended format. /// nCa, 5 January 2021