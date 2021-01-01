Ashgabat outcome document circulated as documents of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council

As you know, on December 12, 2020, Ashgabat hosted the International Conference “Policy of neutrality and its importance in ensuring international peace, security and sustainable development” in honor of the 25th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the forum.



Also at the conference, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Youssef Ben Ahmed Al-Usaymin, the Chairman of the Executive Committee – the CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev, the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Vladimir Norov and the Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay made video messages. As a result of the International conference “Policy of neutrality and its importance in ensuring international peace, security and sustainable development”, the Ashgabat final document was adopted.

The Ashgabat outcome document was circulated as documents of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council and published in the official languages ​​of the UN.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 1 January 2021