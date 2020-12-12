VLADIMIR NOROV: “THE STATUS OF A NEUTRAL STATE CONTRIBUTES TO THE GROWTH AND STRENGTHENING OF THE AUTHORITY OF TURKMENISTAN IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA”

During the International Conference “Policy of Neutrality and its Role in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development” Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Vladimir Norov emphasized that the status of a neutral state contributes to the growth and strengthening of the authority of Turkmenistan in the international arena as a country aimed at developing mutually beneficial cooperation with all states and peoples of the world, as well as strictly complying with international legal norms and obligations.

It was also noted that strict adherence to the principles of neutrality gave Turkmenistan the credibility of a reliable, responsible and consistent partner in international circles, whose steps are not subject to conjuncture and bias.

The SCO leader also in his video message to the participants of the International Conference expressed his congratulations to the Government of Turkmenistan and the Turkmen people on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the country’s permanent Neutrality.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 12 December 2020