AUDREY AZOULAY: “TO IMAGINE A SHARED WORLD, WE NEED DEDICATED MEMBER STATES TO BUILD IT”

As part of her video message at the international conference “The Policy of Neutrality and Its Role in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development”, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azulay emphasized that Turkmenistan, having proclaimed its Neutrality, opened a new chapter in its history, which is rich in dialogue between peoples and cultures, and being part of the common roots of humanity.

The Director General of UNESCO stated that “Turkmenistan’s Neutrality is a continuation of this story, since this commitment to peace for the country and for the region is far from being aloof or solitary. In fact, it reflects a strong openness to the world.”

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 12 December 2020