Petronas Arranged Chartered Flight from Malaysia to Turkmenistan

Early this morning, Malaysian Airlines plane landed at the International Airport in Turkmenabad, delivering PETRONAS staff, who are citizens of Malaysia as well as our compatriots to Turkmenistan from Malaysia.

The special flight was arranged by PETRONAS with assistance of the State Concern Turkmengaz and the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Malaysia as well as the Embassy of Malaysia in Turkmenistan for the planned crew change for PETRONAS which implements petroleum operations in Turkmenistan in accordance with the Production Sharing Contract, as well as for return of citizens of Turkmenistan who “stuck” in that country because of the borders closure due to the pandemic.

When boarding Kuala Lumpur-Turkmenabad evacuation flight, all requirements of sanitary and epidemiological protocol were met, including thermometry, availability of PCR test and observance of social distancing between passengers.

In accordance with the recommendations of WHO and the Committee on Prevention of Spread of the Pandemic in Turkmenistan, all citizens arriving by the charter flight from Malaysia will undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine. /// nCa, 15 September 2020 (in cooperation with Petronas Carigali Turkmenistan)