Turkmenistan – German ambassador hosts farewell reception for French ambassador

Ambassador Neithart Höfer-Wissing of Germany hosted a reception at his residence on 10 September 2020 to bid farewell to Ambassador Francois Delahousse of France.

As the life returns cautiously to normalcy amidst precautions against viral diseases, only a limited number of guests were invited to the reception to ensure safety guidelines.

Francois spent four years, one month, and one week in Turkmenistan as the ambassador of France. As he disclosed this information in his speech, he swore that he was not counting the days all the time – it was just what he discovered very recently.

The moment of bidding farewell always carries a pinch of sadness but that is the life of a diplomat. Francois was perhaps born a diplomat – extrovert, witty, and quick to take decisions that prove correct in the long term. He is immensely popular and will remain so even after he leaves Ashgabat.

Neithart spoke about the contribution of Francois in strengthening the ties of France and EU with Turkmenistan. It was an informal speech, right from the heart.

Both the ambassadors were confident that peace in Europe was robust and will remain intact.

Ambassador Blokhin of Russia delivered a short address on behalf of the diplomatic community. /// nCa, 11 September 2020

Here are some pictures from the reception: