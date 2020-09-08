Uzbekistan to hold online conference on the pandemic impact on Central Asia

Elvira Kadyrova

The Parliament and the University of world economy and diplomacy of Uzbekistan (UWED) will hold on 16-17 September 2020 an online International conference “Impact of the pandemic on Central Asia: Initial Lessons, Coronacrisis and Perspectives for transformation”.

According to UWED press release, the virtual forum, which will bring together the academic community, parliamentarians, specialists of research centers and international experts, will discuss topical issues of the pandemic and the first lessons learned. Recommendations will be made on how to get out of the coronacrisis and improve global preparedness for such emergencies.

The devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic has become a major challenge for the entire global community in 2020. In the fight against the growing threat, almost all nations have chosen the path of lockdown from the outside world, which means the closure of national borders, the termination of civil transport links, as well as the suspension or significant restriction of the activities of large industrial enterprises.

This pandemic has seriously damaged many years of efforts to expand globalization, develop international institutions and establish regional cooperation mechanisms. Systemic disruptions in the supply chains of goods, the suspension of passenger traffic, border closures, stricter visa rules, increased protectionism, and the lack of clear international coordination in countering the pandemic have largely paralyzed all essential achievements of globalization.

The countries face challenges such as system solutions for health care to prevent the spread of infection; developing a strategy to overcome the coronacrisis, restoring tourist flow, attracting investment, economic growth, restoring transport corridors, etc.; improving the regulatory framework for a timely and coordinated response to emergencies; and preventing a dramatic growth in poverty, inequality, and the food crisis.

Aims and objectives of the Conference:

discussion of the development strategy for the post-pandemic period;

investigating the best practices of confronting coronavirus infection;

generalization and development of recommendations for overcoming the crisis in all areas;

analysis of the transformation of international and regional systems of governance, cooperation and joint response to crisis situations;

study of forcing the processes of digitalization of governance systems in both the public and private sectors;

exploring legal practice, improvement of e-government legislation;

assessment of the need to formulate national and universal regulators in order to ensure a united response to such challenges in the future;

discussion on strengthening and expanding both international and regional cooperation in coordinating measures to overcome the coronacrisis;

analysis of the prospects for maintaining the positive fruits of globalization;

discussion of paths to mitigate the negative social and economic impact of Covid-19 outbreak;

exchange of views on the impact of the pandemic on the foreign policy of Central Asian countries and their strategic non-regional partners.

The materials of the forum will be published in the collection, which will also contain practical recommendations. This publication will be available to a wide range of interested organizations.

About the University of world economy and diplomacy of Uzbekistan: UWED was established in 1992 and subordinated to the foreign ministry of Uzbekistan. The University conducts training, retraining and advanced training of specialists in the field of international relations and international law, as well as research work. Foreign students from Canada, Japan, China, Korea, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan study at the University. /// nCa, 8 September 2020