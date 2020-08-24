MEJLIS OF TURKMENISTAN ADOPTED THE RESOLUTIONS ON JOINING A NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTS

On August 22, 2020, the tenth meeting of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan of sixth convocation took place in the format of a videoconference.

The heads of profile ministries and departments of the country, as well as the representatives of the mass media participated to the session. During the session, the drafts Resolutions of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan on adopting a number of laws and joining various important international legal documents, including the modernization of the legislative base of the country were considered.

In the framework of the meeting, the draft Resolutions of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan “On Ratification of the Amendment to the 2016 Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer,” “On Joining the 1999 Agreement on the Protection of Afro-Eurasian Migratory Wetland Birds,” “On Joining the 1983 Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals,” “On Ratification of the Protocol on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context to the 2018 Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea,” “On Ratification of the 1975 European Agreement on Main International Traffic Arteries, on Ratification of the 1985 European Agreement on Main International Railway Lines,” “On Ratification of the 1991 European Agreement on Important International Combined Transport Lines and Related Installations,” “On Ratification of the European Agreement supplementing the 1968 Convention on Road Traffic,” “On Ratification of the European Agreement supplementing the 1968 Convention on Road Signs and Signals,” “On Ratification of the Protocol on Road Markings to the European Agreement supplementing the 1968 Convention on Road Signs and Signals,” “On Joining to the 2013 Marrakech Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired or Otherwise Print Disabled,” “On Joining to the 1961 International Convention for the Protection of Performers, Producers of Phonograms and Broadcasting Organizations” have been considered.

The drafts Resolutions on joining the international legal documents submitted for consideration at the successive session of the Mejlis of sixth convocation were unanimously approved and adopted.

