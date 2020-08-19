China on the threshold of mass-production of home-development Covid-19 vaccine

The National Intellectual Property Administration of China have been issued the first invention patent to a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, reported CTGN.

The vaccine, named Ad5-nCoV, is developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc., and by a research team of the Academy of Military Sciences led by Chinese military infectious disease expert Chen Wei.

According to a China’s National Intellectual Property Administration, the vaccine can be mass-produced immediately in the case of an outbreak.

Tao Lina, a Shanghai-based vaccine expert, said the patent grant would probably facilitate the marketing process. An officially granted patent would also enhance market confidence in Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccines, especially in the international market, added Tao.

The vaccine is built upon CanSinoBIO’s adenovirus-based viral vector vaccine technology platform, which has also been successfully applied to develop the globally innovative vaccine against Ebola virus infection.

In June 2020, the vaccine has gained special permit for the use in the army.

Results from preclinical animal studies of “Ad5-nCoV” show that the vaccine can induce strong immune response in animal models.

The following two phases of the clinical trial have been completed and the results have already been published on the Lancet journal .

The Ad5 vectored COVID-19 vaccine was immunogenic, inducing humoral and T-cell responses rapidly in most participants of the trials.

Last week, the Russian Ministry of health issued a permit to conduct the third phase of clinical trials of the Chinese AD5-nCoV vaccine in Russia.

In addition, this vaccine will be tested in Saudi Arabia, Canada and a number of other countries.

On 11 August 2020, the first Covid-19 vaccine was officially registered in Russia.///nCa, 19 August 2020