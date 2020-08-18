Russia increases export of medicines to Turkmenistan

From July 2020 until today, Russia has exported to Turkmenistan medical industry products worth over US $ 7.8 million.

The main export items supplied through the Russian trade representation to Turkmenistan included medicines, medical equipment and personal protective equipment from such pharmaceutical manufacturers of Tatarstan – JSC “Tatchempharmpreparaty”, “Tattechmedpharm”, LLC “PharmMedpolis RT” and other companies.

The Moscow CJSC “FarmFirma “Sotex” exported to the Turkmen market the medical products in the amount of US $ 571,000 and Tambov JSC “Corporation” Roskhimzashchita” sent 30,000 sets of personal protective equipment.

According to the data of the Federal customs service of Russia, in the first half of 2020, pharmaceutical products with a total value of more than US$ 13 million were exported to Turkmenistan, showing almost US $ 5.8 million growth compared to the same period of 2019. ///nCa, 18 August