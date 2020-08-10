China offers a way to rescue Chinese-USA relations from total collapse

Elvira Kadyrova

Nowadays history witnesses strong inclemency in relationship of two super powers – China and USA. Trade wars, US every attempts to boil the situation around Chinese home policy, as well as China-demonizing attacks on world arena… It seems, there is no reversal point to peaceful political coexistence of these two giants.

Meanwhile, Beijing has expressed “readiness to develop a China-US relationship featuring no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation based on coordination, cooperation and stability” — this is a quotation from the recent interview by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Xinhua.

He has been asked about the priorities for the two countries at the moment, when the relationship run though the most challengeable time since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1979.

Wang Yi has messaged two pre-conditions essential for further relations recovery:

China will firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests, because this is a legitimate right inherent in China being an independent sovereign state.

The US should honor the principle of sovereign equality enshrined in the UN Charter, learn how to get along with different systems and civilizations and adapt itself to peaceful coexistence, and accept the reality that the world is moving toward multipolarity.

Chinese FM has also sounded four-point framework needed to put in place in the immediate future:

First, steer clear of red lines and avoid confrontation. For China-US relations to develop soundly, the most critical thing is mutual respect. China never intends to and will never interfere in US elections or other US internal affairs. Likewise, the US must abandon its fantasy of remodeling China to US needs. It must stop its meddling in China’s internal affairs, and stop its irrational cracking down on China’s legitimate rights and interests.

Second, keep the channels open for candid dialogue. Dialogue is the prerequisite for addressing problems. Without dialogue, problems will only pile up and even get out of control. China’s door to dialogue remains open. We are willing, in the spirit of equality and open-mindedness, to talk and interact with the US, and resume dialogue mechanisms at all levels and in all fields.

Third, reject decoupling and uphold cooperation. The interests of the two countries are deeply entwined. Forced decoupling will inflict a lasting impact on bilateral relations, and endanger the security of international industrial chains and interests of all countries. With COVID-19 still raging across the world, China is prepared to have mutually beneficial cooperation with the US on epidemic control and economic recovery, learn from each other and share experience on containing COVID-19, and join together with the US the global response and multilateral cooperation in fighting COVID-19.

Fourth, abandon the zero-sum mentality and stand up to shared responsibilities. COVID-19 again makes it clear that humanity is a community with a shared future. Our world still faces many global challenges. Traditional and non-traditional security challenges are intertwined. Almost all regional and international hotspot issues require a coordinated response from China, the US and other countries. China and the US must always bear in mind the well-being of mankind, live up to their responsibilities as two major countries, coordinate and cooperate as needed in the UN and other multilateral institutions, and work together for world peace and stability. /// nCa, 10 August 2020

The full text of interview on current China-US Relations by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Xinhua News Agency is published on official web site of Chinese foreign affairs ministry: https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/zxxx_662805/t1804328.shtml