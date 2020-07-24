Lab tests okayed the quality of reusable masks

Elvira Kadyrova

Reusable face masks produced by the textile industry of Turkmenistan have successfully passed laboratory tests, the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan” reports.

The Technology center of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, in accordance with a special Agreement concluded with the ministry for textile industry, has conducted research on reusable facial hygiene masks, manufactured at Turkmenbashi Textile complex. Two types of masks made from two layers of knitwear and heavy flannel have been examined.

Thus, the structural properties of fibers were tested in the laboratory of nanotechnology, using laser and digital optical microscopes of the brands “Keyence VK-150 3D”, “Keyence VHX-2000 3D” and “Nikoneclipse LV100ND”. The tests measured the pore diameters between the fibers, their volumes. Also, the thickness of the masks was measured at certain pressure parameters.

The laboratory for the synthesis of new substances determined the surface density and humidity of the material, as well as fixed ear loops. The pH value of the reusable multi-layer mask was fixed by the Central laboratory.

The series of tests found that reusable double-layer masks made of knitwear and heavy flannel meet the requirements for the production of individual facial hygiene masks.

Reusable masks in Ashgabat are available at the pharmacies and textile stores, for example, in the Shopping Center “Altyn Asyr “(“Gulistan” Bazaar – Russian Bazaar).

The duration of wearing a reusable mask, as well as a disposable one, is 1.5-2 hours. After each usage the reusable mask should be washed with a detergent and thoroughly ironed. /// nCa, 24 July 2020