Equipment, products developed by Pakistan to combat Covid-19 may benefit Central Asia

COVID 19 pandemic has changed the complete construct of world by impacting all spheres of human life including economy, trade, travel and tourism.

Previous pandemics were also lethal in nature and caused trouble to humanity, but were restricted to specific geographical limits through concerted efforts. However, in case of Coronavirus, as is commonly called, restriction to an area is out of imagination now, as global spread has affected the complete world.

To mitigate the human disaster, a whole-of-humanity approach is needed, where cooperation over competition is fundamental key for handling the unprecedented challenge.

All the countries of world are in the process of developing medicine, vaccines and supporting equipment to eradicate or at least ameliorate the human cost.

Pakistan, despite being a developing country, has come forward and managed to produce critical equipment required to handle/ treat the COVID 19 patients. This equipment is not only meeting the needs of Pakistan, but also being shared with countries in need.

Indigenously Manufactured High Quality Ventilators (Pakvent–I)

Pakistan has launched indigenously manufactured ventilators amid the country’s battle against the raging coronavirus pandemic. First tranche of “safe vent” has been handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) – a state-run agency for coordination of relief efforts against COVID 19.

By manufacturing the “complicated medical machinery” at a fractional price, Pakistan has joined has joined a “handful” of countries producing the same equipment.

Disinfection Tunnels

Disinfectant tunnel for COVID-19 is another utility item used to disinfect people moving in/out in large numbers. The tunnel does not have human control and is being operated with the help of ultrasonic sensors and microcontrollers.

It has two chambers with three different levels of disinfection. When a person enters the first chamber of the tunnel, a spray of ionized liquid disinfectant is sprayed over the person. This ionized liquid spray is more effective than the regular ones as the liquid will have a charge and will firmly distribute on the skin of the person.

Moreover, it has the ability to neutralize the virus from the surface more effectively as compared to the normal sprays. Such tunnels are very effective where high flow of people like the airports, bus stations and even schools is expected, for speeding and secure sprays. These tunnels can be even customized as per the requirement of user, like addition of temperature measuring system etc.

Personal Protective Equipment

Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), including complete coverall for doctors and paramedic staff has also been manufactured by Pakistan.

High quality protection gear at nominal prices is at high demand in the world, and as per stats released by Government, orders worth millions of dollars have been placed.

The complete equipment includes gloves, goggles or face shields, gowns, shoes cover and bed sheets for hospitals.

Face Masks / Sanitizers

Pakistan has also manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment and sanitizers, domestically.

Items so produced are not only meeting the domestic requirement but can also be made available to international friends wherever required.

Efforts are in hand for preparation of following equipment in Pakistan: –

COVID-19 Oxygenators.

Development of coronavirus diagnostic kit.

Pakistan’s strategy of deploying scientific and data-driven interventions as well as rapid upgrades of healthcare facilities while attempting to maintain a balance between life and livelihood has yielded positive results with a downward trend in the spread of the pandemic.

Stringent implementation of SOPs formulated through hands-on experience, public awareness and above all cooperation amongst countries to counter the challenge is the only plausible option for success.

Pakistan has not only been able to manufacture critical equipment during testing times but also stands ready to share equipment and experience with countries in need. /// Embassy of Pakistan, Ashgabat, 17 July 2020