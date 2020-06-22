Astrakhan region realized $ 750 million worth of shipbuilding orders from Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

Issues of interregional cooperation between Turkmenistan and the subjects of the Russian Federation were discussed during teleconference meeting of the Russian-Turkmen intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. Igor Babushkin, governor of the Astrakhan region, which is a long-standing and reliable partner of Turkmenistan, made a report on this topic.

“Turkmenistan is a strategic partner and close friend for the Astrakhan region,” Babushkin said.

In recent years, projects worth more than US $ 750 million have been implemented at Astrakhan shipyards ordered by Turkmenistan. Projects included construction of oil production platforms, repair of tugs, bulk carriers and tankers.

At the proposal of the Turkmen side, Astrakhan shipyards have started working on a project for the construction of a container ship.

In addition, the Astrakhan region is ready to increase mutual trade, including in agricultural products and industrial goods.

“In this regard, I consider it important to return to the possibility of opening a trading house of Turkmenistan in the Astrakhan region, as well as a logistics center where goods imported from Turkmenistan to Russia and vice versa would pass all customs and other necessary procedures,” Babushkin suggested.

Foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov expressed readiness for a detailed consideration of cooperation in the field of shipbuilding.

“Turkmenistan is an oil-producing country, so such products will always be in demand,” he said.

Also, the parties expressed interest in developing transport links, and first of all – in establishing a regular car ferry line between the ports of Olya and Turkmenbashi, launching direct flights between Ashgabat and Astrakhan.

On 19 June, an online meeting was held between the co-chairs of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian commission on economic cooperation – DPM, foreign minister of Turkmenistan R. Meredov and A. L. Overchuk, Deputy Chairman of Russian Government. The parties discussed prospects of cooperation in the field of industry, transport, digital technologies and financial operations. /// nCa, 22 June 2020