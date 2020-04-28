Kazakhstan extends emergency and routes for economic recovery

Elvira Kadyrova

The Covid-19 outbreak emergency in Kazakhstan has been extended until 11 May, according to the statement by the country’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kazakhstan lives in the state of emergency since 16 March. “Strict quarantine measures have been introduced in the country, public transport has been suspended, most organizations and institutions have switched to remote operation, streets and residential facilities are being disinfected, and all infected citizens receive medical care,” the head of Kazakhstan said.

“Under these difficult conditions, no one will be left alone with their problems, the government will not leave anyone in trouble,” Tokayev assured.

There are several support measures in place during the emergency period in Kazakhstan. Over 4 million people received financial assistance. More than 570,000 have been already provided with food packages. 1.1 million Kazakhstanis more will get food relief.

Over 1.6 million people in April-May 2020 will be enabled with aid to pay for utilities.

Simultaneously, small and medium-sized businesses have been benefited from appropriate support. In particular, deferred payments of loans and credits from SME’s exceed 360 billion tenge (approx. US $ 835 million).

Tax incentives covered more than 700,000 companies and individual entrepreneurs, allowing them to save about 1 trillion tenge (approx. US $ 2.32 billion).

Totally, 6 trillion tenge (about US $ 14 billion) was allocated for social and business support in Kazakhstan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is preparing for the post-coronavirus period, requiring rapid economic and social recovery. In this regard, the government and the central bank will develop a comprehensive plan to restore economic growth, spotlighting on the most affected sectors.

“Our country is entering a qualitatively new phase of its development. In fact, we will live in a new reality. Therefore, it is necessary to implement a large-scale, deep transformation of the economy and public administration system,” Tokayev said.

Currently, Kazakhstan is going to ease some of the quarantine measures.

In particular, industrial enterprises, construction and road construction companies, transport companies, banks, and public service centers will start working in near future.

Also, air traffic between Nur-Sultan and Almaty will resume from 1 May.

However, shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas, restaurants, parks and other public places still will be closed. The universities, colleges and schools will keep on distance learning.

In the post-crisis period, important attention will be paid to the development of medicine. Tokayev has already given some orders to bring the production of test systems to the industrial level and increase the production of immunobiological drugs.

“When the formula of the vaccine (against covid-19) is available, Kazakhstan should not depend on its supplies from abroad,” the Kazakh leader said.

The dynamics of the pandemic in Kazakhstan vary by region. According to official statistics, which can be daily monitored on the governmental website www.coronavirus2020.kz , as of 27 April, the total infected cases reached 2791 with 25 fatalities. The most affected regions include Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent, and Atyrau region. 696 persons recovered. /// nCa, 28 April 2020