New personal hygiene products launched in Turkmenistan

Some private companies in Turkmenistan have launched new products, giving the consumers more choice to bolster their personal hygiene regime.

There are no reported cases of Covid-19 in Turkmenistan and the new products are part of the national resolve to prevent the coronavirus from making any inroads in the country.

Shatumar, the market leader in the hygiene and cleanliness liquid products has introduced a universal antibacterial spray and a hand sanitizer in matching packaging.

The spray and sanitizer have 70% active ingredient, positioning them at par with the similar imported products.

Shatumar, located in the Vekilbazar district of Mary province, was established in 2009. It has a wide range of products including liquid detergents, shampoos, liquid soaps, utensil and glass detergents, bleaching agents, tooth paste, wet wipes etc. It also markets the OK brand perfumes, produced totally from the local ingredients.

Another company, Tach Hil, will soon introduce a liquid soap with Yuzarlyk (Peganum harmala), a plant that has proven medicinal properties.

Yuzarlyk is traditionally used in Turkmenistan as fumigation agent and protection against bacterial and viral infections.

Tach Hil, located in Ak Bugday district of Ahal province, was established in 2015. Its line of products is similar to Shatumar.

Several companies in Turkmenistan are producing anti bacterial wet wipes, including a wholly owned subsidiary of the ministry of healthcare and medical industry. /// nCa, 13 April 2020