A friend is in need . . .

Sun Weidong, Ambassador of China in Turkmenistan

Currently, COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading in many countries and regions of the world; its prevention and control have become an important task of the international community.

After the outbreak, under the personal leadership of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has taken comprehensive and thorough preventive and control measures that far exceed WHO standards. This not only protected the health and safety of the Chinese people, but also gained time and made an important contribution to preventing the epidemic in other countries.

In the fight against coronavirus, the Chinese government immediately optimized urban and community management, centrally distributed medical personnel and facilities, and organized comprehensive research work on the prevention and control of coronavirus. In China, two specialized hospitals with a capacity of 2,600 beds were built in 10 days, and 16 temporary hospitals were created in a short time.

The people of China in the fight against coronavirus have demonstrated Chinese speed, Chinese proportions, Chinese efficiency, Chinese spirit and the enormous advantages of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which was highly appreciated and actively approved by the world community. Today, infection within China has already been taken under effective control, and the situation with the prevention and treatment of patients in the country is constantly improving. As of March 16 this year, in the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak – Wuhan, the number of newly confirmed cases of infection for 5 consecutive days is reduced to less than 10, and in the country the number of new confirmed and suspected cases of infection for 10 consecutive days is less than 100, respectively.

Across the country, in 13 provinces, autonomous regions, and cities of central subordination, all patients with confirmed cases of infection were cured. At the same time, work and study were resumed in different regions of the country, and a phased victory over COVID-19 is already evident.

The virus is ruthless, but it is not able to kill friendship between nations. The government of Turkmenistan and all the people are closely monitoring the situation with the epidemic in China.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed strong support for the Chinese people in the fight against the epidemic, praising the decisive measures taken in China to prevent and control coronavirus. The head of state emphasized that Turkmenistan and China are close friends and good brothers, and the Turkmen side is ready to assist Chinese partners in the fight against COVID-19.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan have taken an extraordinary decision in coordinating and organizing the urgent sale of 1 million medical masks to a Chinese company in just 3 days, providing their real actions to support the Chinese side.

Representatives of the Turkmen public sent letters, video messages and photographs to the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan expressing their readiness to stand hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder with the Chinese people, giving China strength in the fight against coronavirus and expressing full confidence in the speedy victory over the epidemic.

On the way to fight the epidemic, no one is left alone. After the outbreak of the pneumonia epidemic caused by the coronavirus COVID-19, the Chinese side adheres to the principles of openness and transparency, develops active cooperation with the World Health Organization and around the world, shares its experience in combating coronavirus, which helps strengthen the overall efforts to combat the epidemic. At first, the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan created a contact mechanism with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on issues of prevention and control of the epidemic. As part of this work, the epidemic situation is being introduced, joint measures are being taken, close ties are being maintained to assist Turkmen students in China, facilitate their return to their homeland and organize preventive work for Chinese companies in Turkmenistan, etc.

At the same time, the State Committee for Healthcare of China held a video conference with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, during which Chinese experts shared their experience in the prevention and treatment of coronavirus and praised the spirit of professionalism and the level of prevention in Turkmenistan. Both sides expressed readiness to continue close contacts for joint work on the prevention and control of the epidemic.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pays great attention to ensuring the health of the Turkmen people, has personally held special meetings several times to intensify and comprehensively plan work to prevent and control the epidemic, and also promptly and decisively adapts measures to the situation.

The foreign, medical and customs departments of Turkmenistan are promptly taking measures to prevent the entry of coronavirus into the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan specially held a briefing for foreign diplomats accredited in the country and familiarized them with the situation for the prevention of the epidemic in Turkmenistan, as well as the preventive measures taken. Under the wise leadership of President Berdimuhamedov and with the joint efforts of the entire Turkmen people in Turkmenistan, a favorable situation for the prevention of viral diseases remains and no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus infection have been identified. As a close neighbor, a good brother and a strategic partner, the Chinese side is sincerely glad of this.

Based on thorough scientific research, Chinese experts quickly recognized the differences between coronavirus and conventional flu. Based on the high responsibility for global health security, the Chinese government first published the genomic sequence of the coronavirus. According to the genomic data of the virus, which scientists have, it is not yet possible to determine the source of COVID-19.

Currently, coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the world, which threatens the health and lives of people in many countries. When China, during the epidemic, was faced with difficulties and a shortage of medical supplies, about 100 states and international organizations provided funds and donations, which demonstrated the deep friendly feelings of peoples and unity in danger. Now the Chinese people are gaining a staged victory over the epidemic, and responding with kindness for kindness, extending a helping hand to other countries in need of support. I am convinced that with the unity and solidarity of the peoples of all countries, we will certainly defeat the epidemic!

The history of the development of human society is also a history of the continuous struggle against various viruses. In addition to the virus, humanity still faces challenges such as climate warming, terrorism, insufficient economic growth, an increase in the difference between rich and poor, etc.

The mankind lives on one globe, different states are becoming more interconnected and united by a common destiny. No country alone can solve the problems facing humanity. Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the peoples of different countries to combine physical and moral efforts to build a community of a common destiny of mankind. Only by sharing experience, achievements, providing mutual assistance and support, will mankind together be able to overcome temporary difficulties and endure adversities.

The Chinese people are ready, together with the peoples of different countries of the world, to jointly build a common center of all mankind and move towards a beautiful future. /// nCa, 25 March 2020