Turkmenistan imposes additional measures to prevent Covid-19

Elvira Kadyrova

Even though no coronavirus cases have been reported in Turkmenistan, the country is systematically stepping up its efforts to prevent the introduction of Covid-19 inside its borders.

The traffic police check points have been established around the major population centres including the capital Ashgabat. The body temperature is measured through infrared thermometers before the drivers or passengers can enter or leave the cities.

The passengers on all the domestic flights also undergo this precautionary measure.

Mass gatherings have been curtailed or cancelled.

The print and electronic media is disseminating the advisories issued by the international organizations such as WHO and UNICEF, and the healthcare authorities of Turkmenistan.

The importance of personal hygiene, particularly the washing of hands with soap is emphasized to the children at schools. The school administrations have been asked to always make available fresh bars of soap for each class.

The national committee for the prevention of infectious diseases is meeting regularly to keep the situation under observation.

The crossing of the state border of Turkmenistan by citizens of Turkmenistan, foreign citizens and stateless persons is restricted from 20 March to 20 April 2020, said in a press release Russian Embassy to Ashgabat, referring to the notification by the Turkmen foreign ministry.

The following categories of persons are exempt from entrance restrictions during the specified period:

foreign diplomats, representatives of international organizations

air and sea crews

cargo transport drivers engaged in international transport

operating teams, working on rail facilities

foreign employees, working on facilities, located in Turkmenistan.

At the same time, all categories of citizens must pass a medical laboratory examination for the detection of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Consular section of the Russian Embassy and the Consular office in Turkmenbashi will temporarily switch to remote servicing from 23 March.

In connection with the temporary suspension of flights between Turkmenistan and Russia, the Russian citizens whose Turkmen visa expires have been asked to contact the Consular Department of the Russian Embassy to resolve the issue of extending their visas with the Turkmen authorities. /// nCa, 23 March 2020