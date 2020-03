Being committed to native traditions of good-neighborliness and high humane values, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed an Order, according to which humanitarian aid consisting of essential goods, including the medical tools were donated to the Islamic Republic of Iran due to the increase of cases of acute respiratory diseases evoked by the coronavirus on the territory of brotherly country.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 19 March 2020