Presidents of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan vow joint efforts to deal with Covid-19

Elvira Kadyrova

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan had separate telephone talks with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and President of Kazakhstan Kasym Zhomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on 18 March, Wednesday.

Along with regional policy issues and mutual congratulations on the upcoming Novruz holiday, the spread of coronavirus took an important place in the conversations.

The Turkmen and Uzbek leaders paid special attention to the importance of fruitful interaction at the government level in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic and prevent its negative impact on bilateral relations, the official sources in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan report.

President Berdimuhamedov expressed Turkmenistan’s readiness to provide all possible assistance in this difficult time and overcome new challenges jointly.

The heads of state also discussed issues of strengthening Uzbek-Turkmen relations and expanding multifaceted cooperation in trade and economic, energy, transport and communication spheres.

During the telephone talks, Mirziyoyev and Tokayev exchanged information on the current epidemiological situation and measures taken in both countries to prevent the incidence.

The parties stressed the importance of maintaining close cooperation and implementing coordinated actions in order to struggle this pandemic and minimize possible consequences.

No cases of Covid 19 infection have been reported in Turkmenistan. At the same time, the country has restricted international flights, taking into account the epidemiological situation at the destinations. In addition, health care institutions conduct awareness-raising and preventive work. In general, the state life continues and now public events – exhibitions, conferences – are held with attendance of medical personnel, who offer hand and nose sanitizers at venues.

The coronavirus has not been detected in Tajikistan as well.

The ministry of health care of Uzbekistan has confirmed 15 cases of Covid-19 infection to date. All of them are residents of Tashkent and are relatives of Uzbek citizens who arrived from abroad.

In Kazakhstan, where a national emergency was introduced on 16 March, 36 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan and Almaty. The quarantine is introduced in these cities from 19 March.

The first case of coronavirus has been reported in Kyrgyzstan. Three men recently returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umra are infected. /// nCa, 19 March 2020