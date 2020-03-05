Briefing at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On the 5th of March 2020, the successive briefing in participation of the heads and representatives of the diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs V.Hajiyev and the Minister of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan N.Amannepesov gave speeches during the briefing on the measures carried out in Turkmenistan for preventing the importation to the country of the acute dangerous infectious diseases, particularly the coronavirus COVID-19.

It was noted that under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, all the necessary measures on the prevention of the dangerous infectious diseases are being implemented in the country. This work is conducted in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, taking into consideration the national legislation of Turkmenistan.

As it was announced earlier, the Extraordinary Commission on combatting the spread of diseases was established in January of the current year. The participants of the briefing were informed that not a single case or a suspected coronavirus is detected in Turkmenistan.

During the speeches, it was underlined that Turkmenistan stands for timely informing and training of the population, including the expansion of epidemiological surveillance. The necessary measures are taken in the country on the provision with the medicines and medical tools.

It was also noted that the Government of Turkmenistan is taking all the steps for effective and uninterrupted functioning of overland, railway, air and water transport.

Then the meeting continued in question-and-answer format. During the briefing, the participants thanked the Turkmen side for conducting the event and stated the responsible approach of Turkmenistan to the given matter.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 5 March 2020