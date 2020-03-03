Ministry of healthcare and medical industry of Turkmenistan issues guidelines for protection against coronavirus

The ministry of healthcare and medical industry of Turkmenistan has issued the guidelines endorsed by the WHO for protection against the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) and seasonal acute respiratory infections:

Follow food safety regulations. Use different cutting boards and knives for raw meat and prepared food; Meat and eggs should be thoroughly cooked; Wash your hands between the cutting of raw meat and handling of cooked foods; Protect others from infection. Avoid close contact with people if you are coughing or if you have a high fever. Do not spit on the ground in public places; If you have a high fever, cough, or difficulty in breathing, seek medical attention as soon as possible; If you have made any trips before, tell your doctor about this; Wash your hands. When hands are very dirty, wash them with soap under running water; When the hands are not very dirty, they may still have a large number of pathogens invisible to the eye, so wipe your hands with antiseptic agents or wash your hands with soap and water; When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or napkin (tissue paper). After that, immediately throw away the napkin and wash your hands; Avoid close contact with people who have signs of fever or coughing; Avoid unprotected contact with live wild or farm animals.

The Turkmen authorities are also running the awareness campaign through the media, special teams, and family doctors to explain the precautionary measures and underline the need for vaccination. /// nCa, 3 March 2020