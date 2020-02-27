Turkmen-Afghan Business Forum held in Ashgabat

On the 27th of February 2020, Turkmen-Afghan Business Forum was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

From the Turkmen side, the heads and representatives of a number of ministries and agencies of the country, including the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated to the Forum. Among the participants of the representative delegation of Afghanistan, there were specialists of trade-economic sector of the country and private entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon a number of contemporary issues of trade and economic nature. The opportunities of expanding the variety of imports and exports between the two countries, enhancement of investments, facilitation of trade procedures, as well as the establishment of direct contacts between the business circles were regarded.

The parties expressed intent to intensify the trade relations in the field of energy, transport and logistics, communications and industry. The exchange of views on expanding the cooperation in the oil and gas field, as well as in the construction sphere took place. The participants agreed to continue regular negotiations on these matters.

Speaking about the social-economic development of Afghanistan, the participants noted the vital role of humanitarian initiatives realized under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.