Turkmenistan takes comprehensive measures to prevent Coronavirus

nCa Report

As coronavirus (Covid-19) threatens to become a pandemic, Turkmenistan has introduced comprehensive measures to prevent its borders and population.

President Berdimuhamedov had a meeting on Tuesday with DPM Agamuradov (education, science, healthcare, sports, tourism) and minister of healthcare and medical industry Amannepesov to discuss the steps being taken against the virus.

DPM Agamuradov, who is also the chairman of the extraordinary commission to combat the spread of diseases reported:

So far, no cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Turkmenistan.

The WHO office in Turkmenistan is providing support and guidance to the medical authorities of the country.

Appropriate structures have been created to deal with the threat and the situation is being monitored and analyzed continuously.

To ensure security, appropriate controls and quarantines of citizens arriving from abroad have been introduced. Also, with the exception of official necessity, the departure of Turkmen citizens to the countries with the known cases of virus has been restricted. The citizens returning from those countries are checked, and where necessary, quarantined.

Sanitary-quarantine points have been established at all the border crossing points of Turkmenistan including the airports, the seaport, and the road and rail crossing points. Fully equipped medical teams are available at all the border crossing points.

The provincial, district and city medical institutions are supplied with adequate quantities of disinfectants, antiseptics and medicines. The doctors have been provided with personal protective equipment.

The family doctors are vaccinating the population against the acute respiratory diseases. Awareness campaign is being carried out among the children, students, and general population. The medical institutions are conducting training workshops.

The control over the imported food items and consumer goods has been strengthened.

The Minister of Health and Medical Industry Amannepesov reported:

The centre for the prevention of infectious diseases and the centre for public health and nutrition are fully equipped for the diagnosis of diseases.

The data from WHO is continuously reviewed.

The preventive recommendations are published through the media and also communicated through the family doctors.

President Berdimuhamedov said:

Looking at the assessment of WHO, the coronavirus could become a pandemic.

You need to be prepared for any situations to put a reliable barrier against the infection and protect the health of the citizens.

Facilities should be available for the through medical examination of the citizens and foreigners arriving from the risk countries.

In all border points of Turkmenistan, it is necessary to continue to conduct enhanced monitoring of the state of health of the citizens, ensure the coordinated activity of all services in this direction, and for the prevention of infectious diseases, the full-fledged operation of diagnostic equipment in control points.

The awareness campaign should continue.

All measures should be taken to prevent this virus from crossing our borders. Thanks to the timely and effective measures, not a single case of infection from this virus has been reported in Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 26 February 2020