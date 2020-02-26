Covid-19 – some new information and busting the myths

nCa Report

The coronavirus officially named Covid-19 has been spreading fast but there is still some hope that it could be contained before it becomes a pandemic.

China has reported decrease in the number of new patients infected with the virus. The fatality rate is down from more than 2% to about 1%.

The incubation period, initially believed to be 7-14 days is more like 2-10 days.

An American company, Moderna Therapeutics, has already shipped the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine.

Had there been no hurry to evacuate the people from China, the virus would possibly not have spread to such extent.

For the latest and most comprehensive information on Covid-19 in the European region, please visit the WHO regional dashboard at this link:

http://who.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ead3c6475654481ca51c248d52ab9c61

* * *

WHO has also prepared some infographic myth busters: