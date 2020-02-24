International Road Show «Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan» is about to start in Dubai

Delegates of the International Roadshow «Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan», 2020, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan are actively registered at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights Hotel.

The conference, within which the leaders of international oil companies and the government of Turkmenistan will discuss investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan, will be held on February 24-25 in the conference hall «Al Maha».

The key topics of discussion at the international forum are «TAPI – the Pipeline for Peace and Cooperation» and «Investment Attraction in the Oil and Gas Sector of Turkmenistan».

Opportunities for development of the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan attract the attention of foreign investors, as well as international organizations, government delegations and trade companies.

Over 100 companies from about 40 countries confirmed their participation in the conference, more than 200 delegates are expected.

During the two days of the conference, in addition to the plenary session, four more sessions, pre-agreed bilateral meetings, as well as a round table and seminar are planned.

The International Road Show «Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2020», Dubai is one of the series of events to be held this year, and marks a new approach to investment attraction undertaken by the Turkmen National Oil Companies in partnership with the Turkmen Forum and Gaffney, Cline & Associates.

It will serve as a good platform to get first-hand information about investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

The next OGT 2020 retreat will be held in London in early July, followed by the 25th OGT Anniversary Conference in Turkmenistan, which will be held on October 28-29, 2020 in Ashgabat. /// Turkmen Forum