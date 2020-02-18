Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the President of Tatarstan

Elvira Kadyrova

Minister of industry and construction production of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met Monday, 17 Feb, with President Rustam Minnikhanov of Tatarstan.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Kazan with a two-day working visit (17-18 February 2020).

“We are grateful to you for your interest in our country”, Minnikhanov said, thanking the Turkmen leader for his personal attention to the development of Turkmen-Tatarstan cooperation.

The president of Tatarstan congratulated the Turkmenistan on the successful hosting of the first Caspian economic forum in the national tourist zone Avaza. In this regard, he invited the Turkmen delegation to take part in the international summit “KazanSummit”, which will be held in Kazan in June this year.

During the meeting, Minnikhanov briefed on the economic potential of Tatarstan, being the most economically developed, stable and innovative regions of the Russia. The autonomous republic leads on a number of social and economic indicators, produces a wide range of industrial products, and is actively developing special economic zones, industrial sites and techno parks.

According to the head of Tatarstan, the trade turnover with Turkmenistan grew in January-September 2019.

There is a high potential for cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan in such areas as oil exploration, oil production, gas transportation, machinery building, aviation and shipbuilding, power engineering, chemical supplies, pharmaceuticals, medicine, construction, agriculture, innovation and information technologies.

Minnikhanov noted the prospects of cooperation with Zelenodolsk shipyard, one of the largest and strategically important shipbuilding enterprises in Russia. Turkmenistan enjoys strong business contacts with such Tatarstani companies, as KAMAZ, Tatneft, and others.

The parties discussed opportunities of staff training for the construction industry of Turkmenistan on the basis of Tatarstan universities.

“Today, Tatarstan and Turkmenistan have an agreement on cooperation, there is a Program of our cooperation”, Rustam Minnikhanov reminded.

Regular flights between Kazan and Ashgabat favor the development of relations between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan.

Since 2010, a representative mission of Tatarstan has been operating in Ashgabat. It was also decided to open the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Kazan.

The president of Turkmenistan visited Tatarstan in June 2019 to attend the Tatar national summer festival Sabantuy. /// nCa, 18 February 2020