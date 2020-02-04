International Roadshow “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan” Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai, UAE 24-25 February 2020

International Roadshow “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan 2020” in Dubai will commence on February 24, 2020 and it has already attracted over 200 delegates, representing 80 companies and organizations, governmental delegations and trading firms from over 20 countries of the world. Leaders from international oil companies and senior management of Turkmenistan government will discuss investment opportunities in oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan.

A 2-day program of the roadshow will cover the following topics:

Development of fields on licensed shelf blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea;

Attracting investment in the introduction of new technologies that contribute to the optimization of production in mature fields in the phases of secondary production

Attracting investment in hard-to-develop fields;

Attracting investment in gas chemical projects;

Implementation of the next stage in the development of the giant field “Galkynysh” to supply natural gas to the transnational gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India; and

Other investment projects

During this major oil and gas business forum, representatives of foreign companies will have the opportunity to meet with senior officials from national oil and gas companies of Turkmenistan and to discuss both topical issues and opportunities for cooperation and investment.

More detailed information on the upcoming events “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan 2020” can be found on the conference website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com. Turkmen Forum can also be contacted on info@turkmen-forum.com or by calling on +99312 923552.