nCa Short Report

The new guidelines are being developed by the Arts Council England that may require its members to consider returning the artifacts belonging to other nations or face fines.

The Council has already asked its 828 members to follow the diversity procedures with the purpose to encourage a more proactive and coordinated approach across the museum sector in responding to all aspects of restitution and repatriation.

The new guidelines will replace the current guidelines issued in 2000.

There will be the checklist to help the museums about the repatriation of the artifacts to their ancestral owner nations or countries.

Even though Central Asia was never a British colony, it would be advisable to send a delegation of experts to look at the artifacts in every museum and determine as to what belongs to Central Asia.

Together with this, Central Asia should encourage the other countries in Europe and elsewhere to voluntarily return all the artifacts that rightfully belong to this region. /// nCa, 20 January 2020