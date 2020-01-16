Neutrality in motion – Conference in Turkmenistan marks start of Roadmap for World Peace – Part 1

Tariq Saeedi

In December 2020, we would potentially be looking at the roadmap for world map.

Here is a bit of background – and foreground – before we return to this seemingly absurd but actually quite viable declaration.

Turkmenistan is celebrating this year the 25th anniversary of permanently neutrality, a status fully endorsed by the world community. The official theme of the year is ‘Turkmenistan – Home of Neutrality.’ There would be a number of events and interactions throughout the year, built around this theme.

The first major event took place on Tuesday (14 January 2020) in Ashgabat, It was the international conference ‘Turkmenistan and International Organizations – Cooperation for Peace and Development,’ with participation of senior representatives of the UN agencies, international and regional organizations, and financial institutions.

The events will feed on each other, leading to the accumulation of ideas for the creation of world peace. The ideas would be extruded into manageable strands, and the strands would be meshed back together to support every desire, every step for peace in a coordinated manner.

It was not a spur of the moment decision to work this year on the theme ‘Turkmenistan – Home of Neutrality.’ Turkmenistan has been working systematically since 2008 on this idea.

The work done this year will afford the base for the next year. — The UN General Assembly, on the initiative of Turkmenistan has declared 2021 as the ‘Year for Peace and Confidence.’

Turkmenistan will host on 12 December 2020 an international conference on Neutrality. A number of world leaders are expected to attend. It will help unify the global desire for peace.

With the vibrant even of Tuesday, the Neutrality of Turkmenistan is decisively in motion, with aspiration to chart the roadmap for world peace.