International Roadshow “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan” in Dubai

International Roadshow “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan”

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai, UAE

24-25 February 2020

SC “Turkmengas”, SC “Turkmennebit” and SC “Turkmengeology” in partnership with Turkmen Forum are launching a new series of International Roadshows “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan” on 24-25 February, 2020 in Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai, UAE.

The upcoming event has been designed to continue the regional dialogue on further sustainable development of hydrocarbon reserves of Turkmenistan and attract foreign investment into the energy sector of Turkmenistan via panel sessions and workshops with special focus on identified investment projects.

Development of oil and gas industry is one of the main priorities of state policy of the country. Turkmenistan is now actively developing a major gas & oil processing capacity, which may, in the long term, become dominant in the country’s economy, over the export of hydrocarbons. Utilization of natural resources of Turkmenistan, investments in infrastructure and petrochemical industry are very important for further sustainable economic growth. Effective implementation of this strategy envisages the work on in-depth oil and gas processing and launching new projects using modern technology and implementing best world practices which will contribute to increase in production volumes of oil and gas for domestic market demand and will open new export routes.

International Roadshow “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan 2020” in Dubai will serve as a good platform for receiving first-hand information about investment opportunities in oil and gas sector. The conference will host 300 delegates, representing over 100 companies and organizations, governmental delegations and trading firms from over 20 countries of the world. The event will be provided with a wide media coverage benefitting from the support of over 15 specialized media such as industry focused magazines, newspapers and websites.

A 2-day program of the roadshow will cover the following topics:

Development of fields on licensed shelf blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea;

Attracting investment in the introduction of new technologies that contribute to the optimization of production in mature fields in the phases of secondary production

Attracting investment in hard-to-develop fields;

Attracting investment in gas chemical projects;

Implementation of the next stage in the development of the giant field “Galkynysh” to supply natural gas to the transnational gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India; and

Other investment projects

During this major oil and gas business forum, representatives of foreign companies will have the opportunity to meet with senior officials from national oil and gas companies of Turkmenistan and to discuss both topical issues and opportunities for cooperation and investment.

More detailed information on the upcoming events “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan 2020” can be found on the conference website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com. Turkmen Forum can also be contacted on info@turkmen-forum.com or by calling on +99312 923552.

Organizing Committee