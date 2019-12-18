National Day of Qatar celebrated in Turkmenistan

The embassy of Qatar in Ashgabat hosted a reception on Tuesday to mark the National Day for the accession of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, the founder of the State of Qatar.

Here is the speech of Ambassador Mubarak A,. Rahman ALNASR on the occasion:

Bismillahir-Rahmanir-Rahim

(In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful)

Your Excellency, Mr. Esenmyrat Orazgeldiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen!

Dear Guests!

AssalamuAlaikumWaRahmatullahiWaBarakatuh!

(May the peace and mercy of Allah be with you!)

I am greatly honored to welcome you today, and express my gratitude for your participation in the celebration of the National Day of our country – the State of Qatar, celebrated since the foundation of the Independent State in 1878, when Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed AL THANI had founded and headed the State of Qatar.

Dear Guests!

While the blockade of the State of Qatar by neighboring states is now entering its third year, our country continues to pursue the policy of restraint and moderation, trying to maintain fraternal relations between the peoples of the Gulf region. Our state also expressed its readiness to resolve the conflict in the framework of a dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and mutual commitments. The State of Qatar remains committed to its positive and effective foreign policy, as well as to its humane principles and international obligations.The State of Qatar managed to overcome the blockade consequences, turning it into a momentum towards further successes. After the blockade, the State of Qatar became even stronger politically, economically and socially.

So, thanks to hard work under the blockade period motto: “Whatever is done is for the best”, the infrastructure has been strengthened, self-sufficiency has been achieved, and food security has been implemented. After the blockade, the national pride increased even more, the patriotic spirit of the country’s citizens as well as their unity around their Leader strengthened. The great powers of the world have recognized the correctness and reasonability of Qatar’s position. Credit ratings of the State of Qatar are the highest in the world due to the country’s economic stability. The State Sovereign Fund assets of the State of Qatar are estimated at 335 billion dollars.

The World Bank Group has confirmed the classification of the State of Qatar among the countries with the highest income during the fiscal year 2019, where Qatar’s per capita gross domestic product tops the global list. A citizen of Qatar uses education, healthcare, and electricity and water supply services free of charge. Investments of the State of Qatar are today distributed worldwide in Brazil, Mexico, Russia and other countries of Europe, America, Asia and Africa. These investments cover infrastructure, oil and gas, as well as economic projects such as hotel business, services and transportation.

Over the past 6 years, Qatar Airways has been holding the title of the best airline in the world. Qatar Airways has 220 modern airliners, and another 150 aircraft are being built to its order. The second development phase of the Hamad International Airport began in Doha. In addition, the Hamad International Seaport, which is considered one of the largest ports in the Middle East, was opened with the establishment of new sea routes connecting the port to various ports of the world. Among the most notable successes of Qatar is ensuring the rapid pace of preparatory work for the 2022 World Football Cup, although the blockade continues.

Thus, the first line of the Qatar subway was opened, the construction works at the main stadiums were completed, and competitions have already been held in some of them between the teams participating in the Gulf Cup 2019. And now, the State of Qatar is fully prepared for this important historical sporting event. The Qatar national football team has achieved unprecedented success in the Asian and Gulf championships. Of course, it is difficult to cover in one speech all the successes of the State of Qatar achieved thanks to the mercy and blessings of the Almighty, as well as the wise orders of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad AL THANI, Emir of the State of Qatar.

Dear Guests!

Today, on the day celebrating the National Day of the State of Qatar, we also celebrate the 23rd anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and Turkmenistan.Relations between the State of Qatar and Turkmenistan have remarkably strengthened thanks to the meetings and direct contacts of the leaders of our countries. Not so long ago, in 2017, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad AL THANI, Emir of the State of Qatar received the President of Turkmenistan on an official visit of His Excellency Respected Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the State of Qatar. These meetings and visits resulted in the signing of many documents that contributed to the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between our countries in various areas.

Dear Guests!

I also would like to proudly note in my speech the tremendous success and progress that have been achieved by Turkmenistan in various fields under the leadership of His Excellency Esteemed Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, including in maintainingdomestic security, stability and development, and strengthening relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with countries in the region and around the world. Turkmenistan also managed to take a giant step towards development in various areas, including in the energy, industry, agriculture, construction as well as different humanitarian fields.

Dear Guests!

I would like to conclude by expressingthe best wishes for sound health and success in work to His Excellency Respected Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, and further progress, wellbeing and prosperity to the Government and the people of friendly Turkmenistan.I also would like to congratulate all those present on the upcoming New Year of 2020.

Thank you, Dear Guests. /// nCa, 18 December 2019

Here are some pictures from the event:

