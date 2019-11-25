Digital Currencies and Central Asia – Part 6

Tariq Saeedi

Digital currency is a flag planted on a solid area of the digital economy. Hence, the development of the digital currency is determined by the extent and demand of the digital economy.

Every country in Central Asia has its own plans about the digital economy.

Turkmenistan has prepared the Digital Economy Strategy for the period 2019-2025. It is a roadmap for the systematic and systemic transition toward the digital age. The first phase would mainly focus on capacity building. Courses and seminars are being held in various formats including at the civil services academy. One of the stated goals of the strategy is to help speed up the accomplishment of the Sustainable Development Goals. Smart Cities and eGovernment are also envisaged in the strategy.

By far, Kazakhstan has the most advanced programme for embracing the digital economy.

The 5 key directions of the programme of Kazakhstan and their tasks:

Digitalization of economic sectors

Digitalization of industry and electric power industry

Digitalization of transport and logistics

Digitalization of agriculture

The development of electronic commerce

Development of financial technologies and non-cash payments

Transition to a digital state

Government-to-citizens

Government-to-business

Digitalization of state bodies internal activity

Smart cities

Implementation of the digital Silk Road

Expansion of coverage of communication networks and ICT infrastructure

Information security in the ICT field

Human level development

Increasing digital literacy in secondary, technical and vocational higher education

Increasing the digital literacy of the population (training, retraining)

Creation of an innovative ecosystem

Support of innovative development sites

Development of technological entrepreneurship, start-up culture and R&D

Attracting venture financing

Forming the demand for innovation

The website Digital Kazakhstan provides the details: https://digitalkz.kz/en/

Uzbekistan is in the final stages of developing its concept for transition to digital economy. This concept will lead to the preparation of the actual programme, which will be called – Digital Uzbekistan-2030.

It is expected that during the implementation of the programme about 30% of the economy will transition to the digital version.

It is noteworthy that while the programme for digital economy is still awaited in Uzbekistan, the country has allowed considerable freedom in the area of blockchain technology and crypto-assets.

The Digital Trust Fund in Uzbekistan handles the related tasks.

The National Agency of Project Management (NAPM) is the lead agency for blockchain technology and crypto-assets: https://napm.uz/en/activities/tsifrovaya-ekonomika-i-blokcheyn/

Tajikistan is taking the first steps toward digital economy. Sifat Innotech Invest Company has reportedly been involved in the development of the digital transformation of the country. Two working groups (one managing and another one technical) for the development of the concept of the digital economy of Tajikistan were set up in February 2019.

Kyrgyzstan is getting acquainted with the idea of digital economy on its own and also with the help of international organizations such as UNDP.

* * *

Since there is no universally recognized definition of digital economy, it is quite possible that every country in Central Asia has its own concept of what is digital economy and how best to transition to it.

Nevertheless, the fact is that the future is breathing down our neck. Whether we like it or not, digital economy is a living organism.

Choice has been taken out of everyone’s hands whether they want the digital economy or not. Every country in Central Asia must go according to their own priorities and goals; but go they must. — Look back every now and then – how far are Internet of Things (Iot) and Internet of Skills (IoS) from you.

As mentioned in the previous part of this series, here are the basic components of a digital economy:

Blockchain technologies (and P2P networking) Three-dimensional (3D) printing Internet of things (and Internet of Skills) 5G mobile broadband Cloud computing Automation and robotics Artificial intelligence and data analytics

It would be greatly helpful if Central Asia could formulate a semi-synchronized approach toward digital economy. Sharing of skills, knowledge, and resources would be in the benefit of everyone. /// nCa, 25 November 2019

CONCLUDED.