Level-up!-2020: forum for young businessman

On 6 December 2019, the business-forum “Level Up!-2020” for young entrepreneurs will be held in Ashgabat in the conference hall of the hotel “Archabil”.

The event is held within the framework of the project “I am an entrepreneur” (“Men — telekeçi”), realized with the financial support of the British Embassy in Turkmenistan by “Akilly tilsimat” company.

Participation in the forum is free, but registration is required. The program of the forum and the procedure for registration of participants are available on the website: (www.mentelekechi.com). The forum will start at 10am.

For more information: +99365 10-22-84 or salam@mentelekechi.com

About “Men telekeçi” project: The project, launched in July 2019, aims to support young businessmen and startups in implementing their entrepreneurial ideas. The program also provides opportunities to find investors, launch initiatives through networking, as well as for participation in various trainings and forums.