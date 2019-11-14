Flights may open for Turkmen students from Astrakhan during winter vacations

Elvira Kadyrova

Turkmenistan is going to open flights to Astrakhan during the winter vacations so that students studying in this Russian city can visit their homeland and parents can familiarize themselves with the conditions of their children’s stay. The statement came from the Consul of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan Atadurdy Bayramov during a meeting with students of Astrakhan State University.

Addressing the students, Bayramov highlighted the close ties between Astrakhan State University and Turkmenistan. The visit of ASU rector Konstantin Markelov to Turkmenistan for the first Caspian economic forum, as well as the days of Turkmen culture in Russia, dedicated to the celebration of the 295th anniversary of Makhtumkuli poet, became important events.

“You must preserve and honor your culture and your language. But do not forget that you are studying in Russia, therefore, you must speak Russian at a high level”, Bayramov stressed.

The consulate is ready to help children on any issues that arise, he added.

Astrakhan State University is the leader in the number of Turkmen students. There are more than 1300 Turkmen nationals or more than 60% of the total number of foreign students studying at ASU.

In addition, ASU cooperates with the Ashgabat-based Pushkin Turkmen-Russian school in the sphere of language training of students preparing for admission to Russian universities. /// nCa, 14 November 2019