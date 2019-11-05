Kazan Federal University to take part in educational forum in Ashgabat

Elvira Kadyrova

The delegation of Kazan Federal University will visit Ashgabat to participate in the annual international exhibition and scientific conference “Education and sport in the era of power and happiness”.

The two-day twin-event, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the ministries of education, sports and youth policy, will be held from 12 to 13 November.

The delegation of KFU will include the director of the Institute of management, economics and finance, representatives of the preparatory faculty for foreign citizens and the institute of international relations.

KFU delegates will share the experience of the University in the implementation of cooperation with scientific and educational centers of Turkmenistan.

Also, on the sidelines of the visit it is planned to hold awareness-raising activities aimed at informing potential entrants about the possibilities of studying in KFU.

In the current academic year (2019-2020) about 1500 students from Turkmenistan study at Kazan University.

Moreover, Kazan Federal University and the Ministry of education are considering the issue of opening a teaching and methodological center of the Russian language in Turkmenistan. The center will also provide a ground for the entrance exam to the University remotely. /// nCa, 5 November 2019