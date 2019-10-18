Turkmenistan State News Agency to sign Memorandum of Cooperation with Russia Today

According to a presidential decree issued on 17 October 2019, the chairman of the Turkmenistan State News Agency TDH, Bekdurdy Amansariyev, has been authorized to sign memorandum of cooperation with the Russian autonomous non-profit organization TV-News, which is the owner of RT and RT TV.

Similar provisions already exist for cooperation with the news and media services of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and some other countries.

A TDH commentary on cooperation with RT says, “In general, the TDH and RT Memorandum of Cooperation aims to create wider and more open channels and platforms for familiarizing the world community with the progressive humanistic policy pursued by independent neutral Turkmenistan aimed at maintaining peace and stability, friendship and mutual understanding in the region and on the planet.”

It adds, “Of particular importance is such a partnership in terms of highlighting the preparation and holding of major events of an international format, such as, for example, the Summit of Heads of State of the CIS recently held with great success in the Turkmen capital, or the upcoming celebrations in honor of the anniversary of Turkmen neutrality, which we are preparing to celebrate in 2020.” /// nCa, 18 October 2019