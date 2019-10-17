Kazakhstan hosts the Ministerial Forum “Central Asia-Republic of Korea”

Elvira Kadyrova

On 16 October 2019, Nur-Sultan hosted the 12th session of the forum “Central Asia – Republic of Korea” The forum was attended by the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Republic of Korea – Kang Kyung-wha, Kyrgyzstan – Chingiz Aidarbekov, Tajikistan – Sirojiddin Mukhriddin and Uzbekistan – Abdulaziz Kamilov. Turkmenistan was represented by the Ambassador to Kazakhstan Toyli Komekov.

“The first President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev pay special attention to strengthening fraternal good-neighborly relations with the countries of the region, while the political will of our leaders play an important role. And the dialogue under CA-Korea format fully contributes to this process”, said minister M. Tleuberdi during opening remarks.

The forum included four panel sessions, which brought together representatives of state bodies, national companies and experts of the participating countries. The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation of Central Asian countries and the Republic of Korea in the fields of water resources management, technical standardization, green energy and information technology.

The parties expressed interest in implementing joint projects in these areas using the best practices of the Republic of Korea.

The meeting resulted in adoption of a Joint statement, which confirmed the countries’ intention to forge mutually beneficial cooperation.

The working plan of the forum’s Secretariat for 2020, including cooperation projects in the fields of transport and logistics, health, education, culture and tourism, was approved.

For the first time the meeting of the Central Asia – Republic of Korea forum was held in Central Asia since its launch in 2007. The present session of the forum has been aimed at consolidating the outcomes of the summit talks held by the President of Korea Moon Jae-in in Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in April this year, as well as the results of the visits by Prime-Minister Lee Nak-yon to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in July. /// nCa, 17 October 2019