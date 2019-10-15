UN ESCAP and UN-Habitat joint report on ‘Future of Asian and Pacific Cities 2029’

News Central Asia (nCa)

The report ‘Future of Asian and Pacific Cities 2019,’ jointly produced by the UN ESCAP and UN-Habitat is available at this link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16qZ7tO6X7_AEKP22-yJnji6rBXdVnc3x 

 The report makes the case for four priorities and four approaches to realize a sustainable urban future in Asia and the Pacific – urban planning lays a foundation; resilience guards against future risk; smart cities deploy the best technology for the job; and financing tools help pay for it all.

The Report is expected to serve as a vital road map for the next decade of Asia-Pacific’s urbanization and serve as a reference to shape cities of all sizes, from booming intermediate cities to ageing legacy cities, heading into the crucial final decade to meet the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda. /// nCa, 15 October 2019

