Italian and Turkmen businessmen to meet in Milan

Elvira Kadyrova

On 6 November 2019, the Turkmen-Italian business forum will be held in Milan, says the Italian Embassy in a press release.

The event will be co-organized by the Italian Trade Agency, the ministries of economic development and foreign affairs of Italy, the diplomatic missions of Turkmenistan and Italy.

A large delegation of several dozen private entrepreneurs representing various sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan interested in establishing commercial and industrial cooperation with Italian partners will travel to Milan to participate in the forum.

The main areas of discussion between the business circles of the two countries will be the fuel and energy, chemical, textile and leather industries, agriculture, infrastructure and construction.

The previous business forum took place in Ashgabat in November last year. Italy is one of the top ten trading partners of Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 8 October 2019