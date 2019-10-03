Halal Expo and Summit in Turkey

Turkey will host from 28 November 2019 to 1 December 2019 two important events related to the Halal Food Industry – the 5th World Halal Summit 2019, and the 7th OIC Halal Expo 2019.

The World Halal Summit is the largest halal event that sheds the light on significant issues in halal sector by bringing together prominent experts from all over the world. With the participation of international academicians and fiqh experts, the summit aims to raise awareness about halal by hosting conferences where halal-related topics in finance, tourism, food, medicine, pharmacy, cosmetics, textile, modest fashion and other sectors are discussed at.

Being organized by Discover Events under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey from 28th November to 1st December 2019, the event is annually held in collaboration with Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT) and the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) and with the tremendous support of ministries and organizations, especially the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Turkey.

Event website for 5th World Halal Summit 2019 – http://www.worldhalalsummit.com.tr/en/program/

The 7th OIC Halal Expo 2019, being the largest exhibition in the halal sector organized in association with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will be open from November 28 to December 1, 2019 at Eurasia Show and Art Center, the newest exhibition area of Istanbul.

Halal Expo is an annual event organized in cooperation with the Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT), the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), with the support of Ministry of Trade of Republic of Turkey and other related ministries and public institutions of the Republic of Turkey. Covering the area of 14,000 m2, 6th OIC Halal Expo, which was held from November 29 to December 2, 2018, hosted 316 national and international exhibitors from 35 countries and more than 40,000 visitors with the share of foreigners amounting to 4000 attendees. Further, 6th OIC Halal Expo successfully incorporated a series of B2B meetings engaging more than 200 buyers from 25 countries into this exceptional trade business event.

Being organized simultaneously with the World Halal Summit under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, 7th OIC Halal Expo will offer an outstanding exhibition area and a distinctive platform for a broad range of workshops, meetings and events as well as a new B2B Hosted Buyer Program with the participation of professional delegates among other activities related to the definition of halal. /// nCa, 3 October 2019

Event website for 7th OIC Halal Expo 2019 – http://www.helalexpo.com.tr/en/