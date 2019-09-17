Ambassador of Qatar hosts reception on completion of his tenure in Turkmenistan

Ambassador Khalifa Bin Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaidi hosted a reception on Monday on the completion of his tenure in Turkmenistan.

Here is the text of his speech:

Good evening, Your Excellency, dear Mr. Vepa Hajiyev, Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen! Dear guests!

It is a great honor for me to welcome you today and express my gratitude for participating in a farewell reception dedicated to the completion of my work in Turkmenistan.

And first of all, I want to express my gratitude to His Excellency Mr. Vepa Hajiyev for participating in this reception. I highly appreciate and thank His Excellency for his cooperation and his contribution to simplifying our work in Turkmenistan.

Also, I want to thank His Excellency Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation, Deputy Dean, Mr. Alexander Blokhin, for the informative presentation at our reception, with best wishes to His Excellency’s good health, success in work and all the best.

Taking this opportunity, I want to express my deep gratitude and reverence to His Excellency, the President of Turkmenistan, the esteemed Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as all the leaders of Turkmenistan for fruitful cooperation in the name of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between our fraternal countries. With all my heart, I wish His Excellency Mr. President good health, success in work and all the best.

I want to note that it is time for me to leave Turkmenistan, after five years of long work with the diplomatic corps, during which I have developed very warm friendly relations with all of our colleagues as ambassadors – members of this corps – most of whom have already left Turkmenistan this year.

During this period, we were lucky to take part in many events personifying the rapid development of Turkmenistan in various directions in a short period of time, and the opening of giant projects in the field of industry, energy, transport, construction, etc. Also, we took part in many very important forums and sports events, which are difficult to list all.

In conclusion, I want to once again express to the Government and people of friendly Turkmenistan – further progress, prosperity and prosperity.

I wish all those present good health and success in their work.

Thank.

Here are some pictures from the event: