Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan and head of UNRCCA discussed issues of preventive diplomacy in Central Asia

Kazakhstan fully supports the activities of the UN Regional center for preventive diplomacy, Kazakh foreign minister Beibut Atamkulov said on Wednesday.

The statement came during the meeting with the head of the Ashgabat-based UN Regional center for preventive diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia Natalia Gherman.

According to the foreign ministry of Kazakhstan, issues of regional cooperation in the field of peace and security, counter-terrorism, water and energy cooperation, strengthening the potential of preventive diplomacy were discussed during the meeting.

German highly appreciated the contribution of Kazakhstan to counter terrorism, in particular the outcomes of the humanitarian operation “Zhusan” on repatriation of Kazakhstani citizens from Syria. She said the example of Kazakhstan has already been followed by other countries of the Central Asian region, which expressed interest in adopting the experience of similar operations.

The head of UNRCCA told about the new initiatives of the Regional center aimed at supporting the broad participation of women and youth in the processes of conflict prevention and resolution, peace-building and peacemaking.

The parties paid special attention to the issues of joint use and protection of transboundary water resources. The need to develop a long-term Concept of water cooperation with the Central Asian countries was stressed. /// nCa, 6 September 2019